BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.06 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 667.38 ($8.90). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 664 ($8.85), with a volume of 473,675 shares trading hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The investment trust reported GBX 11.26 EPS for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative net margin of 153.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

