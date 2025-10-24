Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD opened at $26.10 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

