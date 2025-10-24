Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Louisiana-Pacific stock on September 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.