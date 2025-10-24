Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.