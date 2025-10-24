TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $299.20 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $300.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.