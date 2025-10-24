Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $734,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWO stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

