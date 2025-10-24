Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VGT opened at $762.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $771.58.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

