Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Orange Trading Up 0.7%
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
