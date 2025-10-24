Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

