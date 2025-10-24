iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $75.62.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

