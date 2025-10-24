Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,658 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,256 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,625 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.