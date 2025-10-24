141 Shares in Markel Group Inc. $MKL Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,502,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Markel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,894.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,933.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,920.19. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,521.25 and a 52 week high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

