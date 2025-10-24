Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.92.

Shares of ERO opened at C$28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.16.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

