Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rollins stock on September 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rollins alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/25/2025.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,239,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,239,000 after buying an additional 503,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,102,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,801,000 after purchasing an additional 274,105 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,446,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,676 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.