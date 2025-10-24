Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $46,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

