Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.75. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 178,833 shares trading hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

