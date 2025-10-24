BXM Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BXM Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 4.7% of BXM Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

