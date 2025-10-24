Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

