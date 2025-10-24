Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $6,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.