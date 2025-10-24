Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

