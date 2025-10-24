Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,196 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 421,400 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after buying an additional 290,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

