Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 6.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 66,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,776,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $765,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $344.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.