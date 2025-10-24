Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,569 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 327,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

