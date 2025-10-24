FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $45,000 Position in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AII opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AII has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

