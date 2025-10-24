FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $45,000 Position in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AII opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile
We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.
