Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NG opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.77. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 26.91, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novagold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Novagold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Novagold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Novagold Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

