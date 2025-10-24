Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

