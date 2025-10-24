Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

