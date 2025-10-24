Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $9.30 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Glencore Stock Performance

About Glencore

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

