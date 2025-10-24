Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $180.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.16 billion, a PE ratio of 601.62, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

