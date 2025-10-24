Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Short Interest Up 58.2% in September

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,088,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,238,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 694,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,264.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 620,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 594,719 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 560,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.90.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

