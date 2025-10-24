SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Update

SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,500 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SCHMID Group has an average rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of SCHMID Group
SCHMID Group Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:SHMD opened at $3.83 on Friday. SCHMID Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.
About SCHMID Group
SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.
