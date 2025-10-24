Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

