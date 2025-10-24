Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $493.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

