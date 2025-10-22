Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after purchasing an additional 247,773 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

VIOG opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

