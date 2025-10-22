Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,850 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 167.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

