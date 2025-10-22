Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

