Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Alcoa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 75,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,063 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.1% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Alcoa Stock Down 4.4%

AA stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.