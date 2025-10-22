Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy stock opened at $382.09 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $451.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average is $313.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

TLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.38.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

