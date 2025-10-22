Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Price

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from $645.00 to $680.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9%
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
