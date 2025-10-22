Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,445 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 59.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,111 shares of company stock valued at $51,703,009 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

