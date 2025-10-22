Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 50,413.3% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,358 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.