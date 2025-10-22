Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 842,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of MO opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

