Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $468.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

