Fiduciary Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.43.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $278.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $275.56 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

