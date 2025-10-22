Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,398 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF $BWZ

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 898,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 793,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,892,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BWZ opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

