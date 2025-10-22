Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

