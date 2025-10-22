Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,309,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $938,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,222,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $187.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

