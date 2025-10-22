WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.18% of WD-40 worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $187.40 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.