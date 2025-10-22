BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,802 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
