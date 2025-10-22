Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $351,943,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Analog Devices by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after buying an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $246.37 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

